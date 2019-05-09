Reliance acquires British toy-maker Hamleys for undisclosed sum

Brands Limited, a subsidiary of Industries, said Thursday it will acquire Global Holdings Limited, the owner of British toy brand Hamleys, for an undisclosed amount.

Hamleys, owned by Hong Kong-listed C Banner International Holdings, has 167 stores across 18 countries. In India, has the master franchise for and presently operates 88 stores across 29 cities.

The RIL group firm and Thursday signed a definitive agreement for Reliance Brands to acquire 100 per cent shares of Global Holdings Limited, Reliance Brands said in a statement.

This acquisition will catapult Reliance Brands to be a in the global toy retail industry, the company said.

