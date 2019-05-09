Rodrigues' unbeaten 77 takes Supernovas to 142/3 against Velocity

Teenager struck an unbeaten 77 to help Supernovas post 142 for 3 in their match against Velocity here on Thursday.

Rodrigues struck 10 fours and a six from 48 balls in her aggressive innings after the Supernovas were sent into bat in their must-win match.

Coming out to bat in the fifth over after the fall of opener (16) when the team score was 29 for 1, Rodrigues was involved in two substantial partnerships as she anchored the Supernova innings admirably well.

She first had a 45-run stand with Sri Lankan Chamari Atapattu (31) for the second wicket before stitching another partnership of 50 runs with (9) of for the third wicket.

The 18-year-old Rodrigues, a member of the semifinalist Indian side in the 2018 Women's T20 World Cup, was most severe against pacewoman Komal Zanzad (0/29) who was hit for four boundaries.

Rodrigues hit the only six of her unbeaten knock off the of Jahanara Alam (0/34) in the 18th over.

also remained not out on 1 from five deliveries.

The Supernovas, however, failed to accelerate in the second half of their innings after they were 63 for 1 at the end of 10 overs. They added just 33 in the last five overs.

For Velocity, New Zealander took two wickets for 21 runs from her leg-spin while pacewoman Shikha Pandey got one.

