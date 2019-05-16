Cong-JDS govt will not collapse after LS polls: Karna Dy CM

Deputy G Parameshwara Thursday asserted that the Congress-JDS coalition government would not collapse even as state BJP chief B S claimed hisparty's tally would increase in the assembly after by-polls and Lok Sabha election results.

" is the Chief Minister, on his behalf as Deputy in this government I'm making this statement that the government will not collapse for any reason" Parameshwara said.

Speaking to reports in Kalaburagi, he said, "Not on May 23, 24 or 25.... we will run the government for remaining four years.

As promised to the people of the state while taking oath, we will give a good and pro people government in the state."



"So government won't fall, even if makes 'japa' (chanting about government collapse) another hundred times," he added.

Meanwhile, revealing the number game that will emerge in the assembly after bypoll and Lok Sabha election results, said, there would be "political alterations" in thestate after that.

"To bring a change in the state we have asked peopleto support both our candidates (in Chincholi and Kundgol) and strengthen BJP.

By winning bypoll to both the seats our strength will raise from 104 to 106," Yeddyurappa told reporters in Hubballi.

Also, claiming the support of three independent and small party MLAs, which will take the BJP's tally to 109, he said, "any kind of political alterations may happen after that. So we have asked for cooperation and I'm confident that peoplewill definitely support us."



The assembly has 224 members, in which BJPhas 104 MLAs, Congress-77, JD(S)-37, BSP (1), independent (1) (both currently supporting the ruling alliance), one KPJP,

Two seats, Chincholi and Kundgol are vacant, forwhich bypolls would be held on May 19.

Recently, Yeddyurappa had claimed that there was an "atmosphere" for BJP to form the government in the state.

He had also said the longevity of the coalition government woulddepend on the stand taken by about 20 "disgruntled" Congresslegislators after the Lok Sabha election results.

There are already talks within political circlesthat any adverse results for the coalition in the Lok Sabhapolls, which they fought in alliance, would have itsimplications for the government.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)