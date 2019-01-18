REPL bags contract from UP govt for water supply project in Bundelkhand

Infrastructure consultancy firm said it has got a contract from government to plan, design and prepare a project report for piped drinking water in

The company has bagged the contract from the under the of the UP government, it said.

"The larger scheme of water supply project of the will focus on addressing the acute problem of drinking water supply in region, and at a later stage, arsenic/fluoride and acute encephalitis syndrome (AES) and Japanese Encephalitis affected areas in UP including the and Vindhya regions," REPL said.

Currently, the rural household needs to travel a great distance to fetch water and people still face the challenge of accessing pure drinking water, the company added.

REPL will prepare a detailed project report (DPR) which includes the overall planning, engineering survey, designing of the supply model of piped drinking water in Banda, Chitrakoot and Hamirpur districts.

"It is a project of overwhelming responsibility as it directly impacts health and daily life of people residing in the area," said REPL

REPL is working on several important government projects including Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, of Married Accommodation Project (DGMAP) and Smart City projects.

(REPL) is an integrated urban listed on NSE.

