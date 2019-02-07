Reporter alleges Jill Abramson lifted material for her book

Former is facing allegations that she lifted material from other sources for her new book, "Merchants of Truth."



A Twitter thread posted Wednesday by lists several examples of passages in "Merchants of Truth: The Business of and the Fight for Facts" that closely resemble material in The New Yorker, Time Out and other publications.

Released this week, "Merchants of Truth" is a critique of the business focused on two long-running newspapers, and the Washington Post, along with Vice and fellow digital company

Appearing Wednesday night on Fox News, disputed the allegations, saying: "All I can tell you is I certainly didn't plagiarize in my book and there's 70 pages of footnotes showing where I got the information." are generally expected to credit their sources directly in the body of the text if the material is similar.

did not immediately return phone and email messages from seeking comment. A Simon & had no immediate comment.

Abramson wrote for and among others before becoming the Times' in 2011. She was fired three years later after frequently clashing with fellow staff members. She currently teaches creative writing at

Her previous works include "Strange Justice," a book about Justice that was co-written by

