Aadhaar Amendment Bill gets Cabinet approval, to be introduced in upcoming Parliament session

-
ALSO READ
SC rejects plea challenging ordinance on Aadhaar
Cabinet approves promulgation of Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019
Using Aadhaar biometrics to identify bodies not feasible technologically, legally: UIDAI to HC
Cabinet nod to laws amendment for Aadhaar seeding with mobile numbers, bank accounts
Aadhaar: Twists and turns in the biometric tale
-
The Cabinet Wednesday cleared a Bill to allow voluntary use of Aadhaar as identity proof for opening bank accounts and procuring mobile phone connections.
The Aadhaar Amendment Bill 2019 will be introduced in the ensuing session of Parliament, according to an official release.
The Bill - which replaces the Aadhaar ordinance - seeks to give the effect to the changes in the Aadhaar Act such as giving a child an option to exit from the biometric ID programme on attaining 18 years of age.
"The decision would enable UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India) to have a more robust mechanism to serve the public interest and restrain the misuse of Aadhaar...Subsequent to this amendment, no individual shall be compelled to provide proof of possession of Aadhaar number or undergo authentication for the purpose of establishing his identity unless it is so provided by a law made by Parliament," the release added.
The amendment provides for stiff penalties for violation of norms set for the use of Aadhaar.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU