Retail inflation rises to 7.34% in September over higher food prices

Retail inflation rose to 7.34 per cent in September, mainly on account of higher food prices, according to government data.
The inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) stood at 6.69 per cent in August. It was 3.99 per cent in September last year.
The rate of price rise in the food basket was 10.68 per cent in September compared to 9.05 per cent in August, as per the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on Monday.
The Reserve Bank of India mainly factors in retail inflation while deciding on the key interest rate.
