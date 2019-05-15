Revived 90% of network in 10 cyclone-hit districts of Odisha: Vodafone Idea

-
Telecom operator Vodafone Idea said Wednesday it has restored about 90 per cent of its network in ten cyclone-hit districts of Odisha.
Over 2,600 sites are now operational connecting people in these cyclone-hit areas, the company said in a statement.
"Vodafone Idea has revived nearly 90 per cent of its network in 10 affected districts of Odisha, which were impacted by cyclone Fani," the statement added.
The company said it has simultaneously restored 85 per cent of broadband connectivity enabling its 3G and 4G users to use data services.
"Having quickly restored high levels of connectivity across 2G, 3G and 4G networks, VIL is also enabling users of other operators to latch onto its network through ICR (intra-circle roaming) voice during this critical period," it said.
Vodafone Idea team is working closely with stakeholders to expedite network restoration in Puri, which took a severe impact of the cyclone.
"It has already completed connecting 9 blocks in the district. Stocked fuel and DG (diesel-fuelled generators) sets are being used to run the sites at a time when power supply is unavailable," the company said.
