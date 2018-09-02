Rifleman Shive Kumar cremated with full military honours

The mortal remains of Rifleman Shive Kumar, killed in an encounter with terrorists in north Kashmir's Bandipora district, were consigned to flames with full military honours at his native village in Kishtwar district Sunday.
The mortal remains of the martyred soldier were brought to his native village Kurur-Palmar in Kishtwar in a helicopter on Sunday. His last rites were carried out with full military honours, a defence spokesman said.
Kumar, 32, of 31 Rashtriya Rifles (commando) had sustained bullet injuries during the fierce operation in Bandipora's Danna forests.
He was provided immediate first aid and evacuated to 92 Base Hospital but he succumbed to injuries, an official said.
Three militants were killed in the gun battle.
Military and civil officials paid their homage to the slain soldier by laying wreaths. A wreath was also laid on the behalf of the Chief of Army Staff, the spokesman said.
A large number of people gathered on the site to pay their respects to the departed soul.
Kumar is survived by wife and three children -- two daughters and a son.
He had joined the Army in 2005.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU