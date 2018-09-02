Rifleman Shive Kumar cremated with full military honours

The mortal remains of Rifleman Shive Kumar, killed in an encounter with terrorists in north Kashmir's district, were consigned to flames with full military honours at his native village in district Sunday.

The mortal remains of the martyred soldier were brought to his native village Kurur-Palmar in in a helicopter on Sunday. His last rites were carried out with full military honours, a said.

Kumar, 32, of 31 Rashtriya Rifles (commando) had sustained during the fierce operation in Bandipora's

He was provided immediate and evacuated to 92 but he succumbed to injuries, an said.

Three militants were killed in the gun battle.

Military and civil officials paid their homage to the slain soldier by laying wreaths. A wreath was also laid on the behalf of the of Staff, the said.

A large number of people gathered on the site to pay their respects to the departed soul.

Kumar is survived by wife and three children -- two daughters and a son.

He had joined the in 2005.

