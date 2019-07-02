Rihanna meets Chris Gayle post West Indies match, cricketer autographs bat for her

Pop star Rihanna supported West Indies at the ongoing cricket World Cup and met the star player Chris Gayle post the match.

Rihanna was present at West Indies' group stage match against Sri Lanka, which the men in maroon lost by 23 runs on Monday.

The official Twitter handle of ICC World Cups posted a 22-second-long video of the "Umbrella" hitmaker meeting Gayle.

Dressed in white, Rihanna happily posed for pictures with the star and also got a cricket bat signed by him.

The official handle of Windies cricket team also shared Rihanna's pictures from the stadium.

"Look who came to #Rally with the #MenInMaroon," the caption read.

The pop diva, who hails from Barbados, a Caribbean island nation, shared a selfie sporting the team's cap on Twitter.

She captioned it with Barbados' flag emoji.

