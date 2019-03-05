RInfra wins Rs 648 cr contract from AAI to build new airport at Rajkot, Gujarat

(RInra) Tuesday said the company has bagged a Rs 648 crore contract from the of to build a new airport at Hirasar, in district of

The new airport is being constructed near National Highway-8B connecting and Rajkot, nearly 36 km from the existing Airport.

The company emerged winner among nine bidders that included Larsen & Toubro, Dilip Buildcon and

" Limited E&C ( & Construction) has received the Letter of Award (LOA) from the of (AAI) of a contract worth Rs 648 crore for the construction of new at Hirasar in district of Gujarat," RInfra said in a statement here.

RInfra participated in the tender for engineering, (EPC) contract independently as a

The company said the scope of the contract includes, construction of runway, turning pads, taxiways, apron, perimeter and other roads, drainage system, fire station, fire pit, cooling pit, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of airfield ground lighting system, visual aids for navigation and bird hazard reduction etc.

" had scored the highest technical score of 92.2 per cent among nine qualified bidders like Afcons, and The airport is to be completed within 30 months from the date of issue of LoA," the company said.

Over time, the proposed new airport will also meet the spill over needs of

The holistic development of will serve the demand generated by Rajkot city and will also cater to the demand in neighbouring states, the statement said.

"Our strong credentials in infrastructure projects execution are borne out by the successful execution of and power projects. The project will further strengthen RInfra's bona fide to be a in infrastructure projects," said.

E&C is part of (RInfra).

RInfra has a project portfolio of 1,000 km of roads, 140 MW of solar power, 4,000 km of transmission lines and 9,000 MW of thermal power. The division offers a single for execution of projects from "Concept to Commissioning" including project development, project engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning for clients.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)