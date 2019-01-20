RINL unit to start production of forged wheels soon

Production of forged wheels at RINL unit in will begin soon, Union Chaudhary has said.

The expected date of commissioning was September 2019, according to a ministry official.

"Production will begin maximum within one and a half months at the in (Uttar Pradesh)," Singh said.

The production capacity of the plant is 1 lakh pieces of forged wheels per annum.

The capacity will be expanded to two lakh pieces per annum, the official noted.

Limited (RINL), the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Plant, is a Navaratna PSE under the

is also known as Vizag steel. It is the first shore-based integrated in the country.

