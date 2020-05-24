RML hospital dean tests positive for coronavirus

The Dean ofthe Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciencesat the Ram Manohar LohiaHospitalhere has tested positive for coronavirus infection.

Dr Rajeev Sood, who is looking after the management of COVID-19 manpower at the hospital, tested positivefor the infection on Saturday.

He is now under home isolation and contact tracing has been initiated by hospital authorities.

"I have feverand mild upper respiratoryinfection and got myselftested for COVID-19...it came out positive. I am under home isolation now," Dr Sood, who is also the head of the department of urology, told PTI over phone.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)