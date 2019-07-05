Robbie Williams lived in haunted house

Robbie Williams has claimed he once lived in a house which he believes was haunted by the spirit of singer Mama Cass.

Williams said he rented a property from actor Dan Akroyd 18 years ago in Los Angeles but felt terrified the moment he entered the place, which was once home to the 'Mamas and the Papas' singer, who died in 1974 aged 32.

"It was completely and utterly haunted," the singer said during "Alien Nation" podcast.

Williams recalled speaking directly to the spirit: "I know that you are here and I am going to respect your space. I please ask you to respect mine as I am scared of you."



The singer said he was sharing the house with a friend, who had a similar spooky experience.

"My friend who I was living with at the time came down. He'd just had a shower and he was white. I said, 'What's up?' And he said, 'I've just had a conversation with someone that wasn't there'."



He said the atmosphere in the room changed one evening when 'The Mamas and the Papas' hit single "California Dreamin'" played on the television.

"There was this silence I've never experienced before or since," Williams said, adding his wolf puppy Sid later started whimpering and refused to stay in the room.

The singer said he moved out three months later but when he left, the staff of the movers refused to go inside "because of the old lady sitting in the chair".

