JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Top US health official to boycott all-male panels

Suicide bomber kills 11 in eastern Afghanistan
Business Standard

Rocket fired from Gaza hits building in Israel: municipality

AFP  |  Jerusalem 

A rocket fired from Gaza on Thursday hit a building in the Israeli border town of Sderot, its municipality said without reporting any casualties.

The Israeli army, which said air raid sirens had been triggered in the south of the country, said a "projectile was fired from the Gaza Strip towards the town of Sderot", without giving further details.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, June 14 2019. 00:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU