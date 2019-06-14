Rocket fired from Gaza hits building in Israel: municipality

-
ALSO READ
430 rockets fired from Gaza on Israel in last 24 hours
200 rockets fired from Gaza; Israel responds with airstrikes
Five rockets fired at Israel from Gaza Strip, Israeli tanks respond: army
Two Palestinian teens killed by Israeli fire in border clashes: Gaza ministry
Israeli army targets two Hamas posts in Gaza Strip
-
A rocket fired from Gaza on Thursday hit a building in the Israeli border town of Sderot, its municipality said without reporting any casualties.
The Israeli army, which said air raid sirens had been triggered in the south of the country, said a "projectile was fired from the Gaza Strip towards the town of Sderot", without giving further details.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU