Rocksalt partners with Nektan plc for games

: Nektan plc, the international gaming technology platform and services provider, has partnered with Interactive for HTML5 games.

Rocksalt, in a release said the company would lean on its expertise to design Nektan-branded HTML5 games, which will be made available across Nektans Evolve and E-Lite platforms.

would be responsible for all the front-end functionality of the new releases, including illustrations, features and game assets, with Nektan handling the games engine, it said.

The first Nektan-branded game produced by to go live would be Plucky Pirates: Devils Triangle. The pirate-themed slot game features highly-engaging gameplay along with state-of-the-art graphics.

The new partnership will see a minimum of 12 new games produced and distributed to Nektans network of commercial operators and white-label casinos, the release said.

Jane Ryan, of B2B at Nektan said: Rocksalt Interactive is a highly-regarded global games designer. We are thrilled to be working alongside a great team that can boost the diversity of games that we offer.

The company develops a number of popular global free-to-play games and we are sure that its team of quality designers will produce new and exciting content that will appeal to a wide audience.@



Utkarsh Veer, at Rocksalt, said "Together, we are producing fresh and entertaining games that incorporate our expertise in games design and Nektans knowledge of preferences and the casino market as a whole.

We look forward developing the partnership while delivering quality games to Nektans growing network of casino sites," he said.

