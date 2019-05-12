Rohit wins toss, elects to bat against CSK in IPL showdown

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat against Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League title clash, here Sunday.

Mumbai Indians have brought in Mitchell McCleneghan, replacing Jayant Yadav while CSK are unchanged.

Both the sides have won three titles each.

Teams:

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (C), Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Harbhajan Singh, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur and Imran Tahir.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(C), Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Rahul Chahar, Mitchell McClenaghan, Jasprit Bumrah and Lasith Malinga.

First Published: Sun, May 12 2019. 19:10 IST

