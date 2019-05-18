Chargesheet filed in Alwar gangrape case

Police on Saturday filed a against the accused in the Alwar gang-rape case in a court here.

Five accused had allegedly gangraped a woman in front of her husband when she was going with him on a motorcycle on Thanagaji-Alwar road on April 26. Another accused had shot a video clip of the crime and circulated it on

"The was filed Saturday against the accused," of Police told

The FIR was lodged on May 2 and later the police arrested the five rape accused, Inderraj Gujar, Ashok Gurjar, Chotelal Gurjar, and Mahesh Gujar, under relevant sections of the IPC and the SC/ST Act. Mukesh Gujar, who had shot and circulated the video, was also held under the IT Act.

The case had triggered widespread protests after the victim's husband alleged that there was a delay in filing the FIR with the police officers asking him to wait till the elections were over.

had met the victim in Alwar's Thanagji on Thursday and assured her of justice.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)