Rosatom completes production of steam generator sets for nuclear plant

Rosatom State Nuclear Energy Corporation, a global leader in nuclear energy, has completed the production of steam generator sets for unit-4 of the Indo-Russian joint venture Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant, the company said on Thursday.

Rosatom's machine-building division Atomenergomash finished the production of the steam generator sets, a press release from the company said.

The steam generator vessel is a horizontal cylindrical vessel with two elliptical bottoms in which the middle part are collectors for the supply and discharge of coolant.

The diameter is more than four metres and the length of the equipment is about 15 metres.

The weight of one steam generator is 340 tonnes and the steam generator belongs to items of safety class-1.

The production cycle of steam generator takes more than two years from the start fo metallurgical blanks production to the shipment, the release said.

The steam generator contains 11,000 heat-exchange tubes with a total length of approximately 130 kilometres welded inside it.

At every stage of production, priority is given to the issues regarding production quality and safety. It contains 104 checkpoints in which customer representatives and authorised organisations take part.

Indian experts were arranged at the manufacturing site for effective interaction during the production of the equipment, the release said.

Atomenergomash is a key equipment supplier to Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project. For units III and IV, the enterprise division produced reactor coolant pumps, pressurisers, reactor coolant pipelines among others, it added.