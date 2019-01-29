JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Ayanavaram rape: HC rejects plea of 14 accused to transfer trial

UN legal expert to present Khashoggi report before June
Business Standard

Rosberg, Capello to attend Laureus World Sports Awards

Press Trust of India  |  Monaco 

Former England football team manager Fabio Capello and 2016 Formula 1 world champion Nico Rosberg will be among a bevy of stars attending the Laureus World Sports Awards here on February 18.

Besides Capello and Rosberg, the other Laureus ambassadors who have confirmed their attendance for the annual event are former Formula 1 driver David Coulthard and prolific South African rugby try scorer Bryan Habana.

They will be joined by retired Olympic swimmer Missy Franklin, England rugby's Nolli Waterman, Italian para fencer Beatrice Vio, US surfer Garrett McNamara and adventurer Annabelle Bond.

The Laureus academy members who have already confirmed for the awards night are: Giacomo Agostini, Marcus Allen, Franz Beckenbauer, Boris Becker, Sergey Bubka, Cafu, Fabian Cancellara, Nadia Comaneci, Marcel Desailly, Mick Doohan, Luis Figo, Emerson Fittipaldi, Sean Fitzpatrick, Dawn Fraser, Cathy Freeman, Tanni Grey-Thompson, Marvelous Marvin Hagler, Tony Hawk, Maria Hfl-Riesch, Chris Hoy, Franz Klammer, Tegla Loroupe, Edwin Moses, Nawal El Moutawakel, Li Na, Alexey Nemov, Lorena Ochoa, Carlos Puyol, Alessandro Del Piero, Morn du Plessis, Hugo Porta, Steve Redgrave, Monica Seles, Mark Spitz, Daley Thompson, Steve Waugh, Katarina Witt, Li Xiaopeng, Yang Yang, Deng Yaping.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, January 29 2019. 16:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements