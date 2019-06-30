Round-the-clock security for docs working in Hry civil hospitals: Health minister Vij

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij Sunday said round-the-clock security would be provided to doctors and paramedical staff working in civil hospitals in the state.

It is learnt that the decision came in the wake of an attack on a junior doctor allegedly by relatives of a deceased patient at a medical college in Kolkata recently. The attack had triggered nationwide protests by doctors.

Vij told reporters here that he had written to the director of Haryana Health Services directing deployment of home guards, if sufficient police constables were not available in any hospital.

A letter was also sent to the DG, Home Guard, he said.

"Till I am the health minister, doctors should not worry about their security," he said.

He said he would make surprise visits to government hospitals to check the security arrangements there. If any lapse was found the officer concerned would be held responsible, Vij added.

He said the Health Department had installed CCTV cameras in hospitals and more would be installed if needed.

The minister said all latest medical equipment like ultrasound machines, ventilators, and MRI scan machines were being provided in government hospitals.

A big cancer hospital was being constructed at Ambala cantonment, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)