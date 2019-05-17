RSC, SSB win in Hero IWL

-
Rising Student Club and SSB Women FC notched up contrasting wins over FC Alakhpura and Hans Women FC respectively in the Hero Indian Women's League here Friday.
SSB Women FC blanked Hans Women FC 2-0 to secure a spot in the semifinals.
Anibala Devi, who put SSB in the lead in the first half, was the star of the show, before Sandhya Kachhap added a second minutes before the final whistle.
In the other match, Sibani Sharma and Ashrita Kangadi scored two goals as RSC managed to post their first win of the campaign with a 2-1 win over FC Alakhpura at the Guru Nanak Stadium here.
Raveena had scored at the 28th minute to pull one back for Alakhpura.
