JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

#MeToo allegations ought not to become unending campaign to sully an individual: HC

Social worker held for trying to extort money from Union min Mahesh Sharma
Business Standard

RSC, SSB win in Hero IWL

Press Trust of India  |  Ludhiana 

Rising Student Club and SSB Women FC notched up contrasting wins over FC Alakhpura and Hans Women FC respectively in the Hero Indian Women's League here Friday.

SSB Women FC blanked Hans Women FC 2-0 to secure a spot in the semifinals.

Anibala Devi, who put SSB in the lead in the first half, was the star of the show, before Sandhya Kachhap added a second minutes before the final whistle.

In the other match, Sibani Sharma and Ashrita Kangadi scored two goals as RSC managed to post their first win of the campaign with a 2-1 win over FC Alakhpura at the Guru Nanak Stadium here.

Raveena had scored at the 28th minute to pull one back for Alakhpura.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, May 17 2019. 19:36 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements