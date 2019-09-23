RTI activists, civil society appeal for continuation of State Information Commission in JK

RTI activists and civil society members on Monday appealed to Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik to ensure continuation of the State Information Commission even after the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh come into existence on October 31.

The infrastructure and avenues of the poor people living in far flung areas of the region have to be considered for effective implementation of the RTI Act, 2005, Convener Sangarsh RTI movement S Balvinder Singh said.

Many areas of Doda, Kishtwar, Reasi, Gurez, Handwara, Ramban and Banihal are not always accessible, especially during heavy snowfall.

The commission has done a "commendable work" during the past years and is always very helpful in implementing this people-friendly transparency law in the state, Singh said.

"Moreover the people living in these area are poor and not so much educated to use the internet or other services for filling of their applications online but they feel comfortable to personally file the second appeal in the JKSIC under the provisions of RTI Act," he said.

