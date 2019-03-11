Ruling TRS, Cong, BJP busy firming up strategies for LS polls

A keen fight seems to be on the cards with the ruling TRS, opposition Congress, BJP and other parties in Telangana busy firming up strategies for the Lok Sabha elections, to be held in the state on April 11.

The is ahead of its rivals in campaigning as its working K T Rama Rao, son of and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, has already addressed party meetings in preparation for the polls.

Claiming that neither the NDA nor UPA is in a position to form the government, post Lok Sabha elections, on their own, has said his party can ensure a better deal for Telangana if it wins 16 out of the total 17 Lok Sabha seats (leaving represented by TRS ally AIMIM Asaduddin Owaisi).

As per a revised schedule, will address preparatory meetings on March 13, 15 and 17, TRS sources said Monday.

The TRS president, the party's star campaigner, is also expected to hit the campaign trail soon.

Asserting that his party was ready for the election anytime, TRS MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy said, "We are already on the job."



Initial meetings have been completed in almost seven constituencies, he said.

"We are in the thick and thin of the election activity. We are welcoming the dates (election schedule). Our entireelectioneering has started," he said.

The announcement of TRS candidates for the Lok Sabha polls is likely to be made at the time of nominations, he said.

Dismissing TRS' campaign seeking 16 Lok Sabha seats, state president N Uttam Kumar Reddy Monday said the TRS already had 16 seats on its side during 2014-19.

Still, the TRS has failed to realise the promises made to Telangana in the Andhra Pradesh Re-organisation Act, he told reporters.

The is likely to finalise its candidates by March 13, party sources said.

The had organised a meeting of party activists here on Saturday which was addressed by Rahul Gandhi.

Putting its dismal performance in the Assembly polls behind, BJP is hoping to do well in the Lok Sabha elections.

had recently addressed a party functionaries' meeting at Nizamabad.

Though they fought the Assembly polls separately, the CPI and CPI(M) are likely to contest the Lok Sabha elections in alliance.

Meanwhile, the Rajat Kumar Monday held separate meetings with following the announcement of the Lok Sabha poll schedule.

Kumar said the was geared up for the polls.

