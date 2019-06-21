Rupee tumbles 14 paise against dollar on US-Iran tensions

The dived 14 paise to close at 69.58 against the Friday, pressured by firming amid intensifying geopolitical tensions in the Gulf region.

A broad sell-off in the domestic equity markets also kept sentiment at a low ebb, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange (forex) market, the domestic opened sharply lower at 69.75 against the dollar. However, it recouped some losses to finish at 69.58, registering a fall of 14 paise.

The had settled at 69.44 against the Thursday.

"Overnight surge in have weighed on Indian as it weakened the most among Asian currencies. The geopolitical risks from escalation of US- tension pushed higher.

"In near-term, rupee is having resistance around 69.03 and support at 70.01, the 100 days simple moving average," said V K Sharma, Head - PCG and Capital Market Strategy,

Safe-haven assets like the yen rose after reports said US had approved military strikes against Iran, but later decided against it.

Geopolitical tensions in the have ratcheted up following attacks on two and shooting down of a US surveillance drone.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, spurted 1.44 per cent to USD 65.38 per barrel on concerns that the US- standoff may lead to supply disruptions.

"India's sovereign bond yields have climbed from a 20-month low of 6.79 per cent to 6.86 per cent, amid concern that will boost inflation and the budget deficit will widen. The yields have dropped more than 50 bps in the past six weeks," said.

The 10-year government bond yield rose 1.35 per cent to 6.88 per cent Friday.

On a net basis, foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 438.41 crore Thursday, while domestic institutional investors purchased shares to the tune of Rs 1,241.23 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed.

Snapping its three-session winning run, the BSE Sensex tumbled 407 points Friday as rising tensions between the US and soured risk appetite globally.

The 30-share BSE gauge settled 407.14 points, or 1.03 per cent, lower at 39,194.49. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty slumped 107.65 points, or 0.91 per cent, to 11,724.10.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, slipped 0.03 per cent to 96.59.

"American dollar lost traction on profit taking after tensions between the US and Iran. A gauge of the dollar was still set for its worst week since February 2018," added.

Meanwhile, the Financial Benchmark Private Ltd (FBIL) set the reference rate for the rupee/dollar at 69.5645 and for rupee/euro at 78.4711. The reference rate for rupee/British pound was fixed at 88.3794 and for rupee/100 at 64.69.

