Russian journalist Irina Slavina sets self on fire, dies near police HQ

-
ALSO READ
His melodious voice enthralled audience for decades: PM on SPB's death
No conclusion reached in Rajput death case, all aspects being probed: CBI
Smoke chokes West Coast as death keep climbing from California wildfire
Delhi records 2,505 new Covid-19 cases; death toll crosses 3,000-mark
Sushant case: NCB arrests late actor's personal staff member Dipesh Sawant
-
The editor of a Russian news website died after setting herself on fire outside a regional police headquarters Friday, a day after officers searched her residence.
Russia's Investigative Committee confirmed the death of Kolza.Press editor Irina Slavina in Nizhny Novgorod, a city of 1.2 million about 380 kilometers (235 miles) east of Moscow.
Slavina reported on Thursday that her home was searched by police, although the nature of the search was not clear.
The independent news site Meduza reported that Slavina left a message on Facebook saying her death should be blamed on Russian authorities.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU