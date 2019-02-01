South Africa's new vowed Friday to fight political interference and as she took office after years of scandal that have dogged the country's legal system.

Respected was appointed as of the (NPA) by after her predecessor was accused of improperly protecting former

Batohi told reporters that she took over the NPA "at a time of crisis, not only for the organisation, but for the rule of law in "



"Perpetrators of crime and within the state and private sector... your days of acting with impunity are numbered," she said.

Batohi said she had received assurances from Ramaphosa that there would be no political interference in the state prosecutor's work.

Batohi's predecessor was dubbed "Shaun the sheep" for his apparent loyalty to Zuma.

An ongoing enquiry into under Zuma's rule has heard evidence of systematic corruption, including monthly bribes paid to government and ruling figures by contracting companies to secure lucrative deals.

"The allegations are unprecedented in terms of the scope, nature and complexity of corruption," Batohi said.

Batohi, the first female to occupy the role, is a former prosecutions in KwaZulu- province and served as to the at the (ICC) since 2009.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)