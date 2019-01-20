S Africa urges 'all parties' to accept Tshisekedi DRC win

South on Sunday congratulated on becoming president-elect of DR following a ruling, despite the and EU warning of doubts over the country's disputed election result.

" has congratulated Mr Tshilombo," the presidency said in a statement, calling for "all parties and all stakeholders in the DRC to respect the decision of the Constitutional Court".

" Ramaphosa also congratulated the people of DRC for conducting peaceful elections and commended them for exercising great restraint and staying calm when waiting for the to make a determination," it added.

"Now that the highest Court in the land has ruled, all the people of and all stakeholders are urged to accept the outcome of the Court and move on to consolidate democracy and preserve peace, stability and security."



Announcing the final results of the much-delayed poll, the Democratic Republic of Congo's top court threw out a challenge by runner-up in an overnight announcement.

It declared Tshisekedi the winner, paving the way for him to take over from the country's longtime Joseph Kabila, 47.

The disputed result has raised fears of fresh bloodshed in the vast and volatile central African nation.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)