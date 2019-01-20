Sidhu advocates no construction around Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara in Pakistan

and wrote a letter to Sunday, requesting him not to allow building of concrete structures around Sahib and to regulate the movement of pilgrims for preserving the sanctity of the historic

The has also written to Narendra Modi, raising similar demands for Dera in Punjab's

"...as the plans for the development works to be undertaken for the 550th birth anniversary of (Guru Nanak), the sacredness and serenity of Sahib should not be compromised as hearts of millions of pilgrims across the world yearn for this historic moment," wrote to Khan, also a cricketer-turn-politician.

"To preserve the sanctity of Sahib, I request that in the 104 acres of land that surrounds the Gurudwara Sahib at Kartarpur (in Pakistan), we can avoid building any new concrete structures and altering the historical structures on the sites," he said.

also requested for regulating the movement of pilgrims.

"We must move primarily on foot with an exception only for the elderly, disabled or sick, along with providing accessible amenities such as toilets. Personal transport should be eschewed at all costs. In 104 acres of land walking trails could be developed for people to walk along fields once tilled by and now preserved in the same sanctity," he wrote.

The holy land where Baba Nanak spent 18 years of his life be declared a 'heritage village', he said.

Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur is located on the banks of the in Pakistan, where Guru Nanak Dev, the of Sikhism, had spent 18 years of his life.

The had on November 22 decided to develop and build a passage from Dera Baba Nanak in district to the International Border.

The foundation stone for the was laid on November 26 last year at Dera Baba Nanak where had said that his ministry would try to complete the construction work expeditiously.

Kartarpur is located in in Narowal district of Pakistan's The in Kartarpur is located about three-four km from the Indo-Pak border.

The government had also held the ground-breaking ceremony of the corridor on its side on November 28.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)