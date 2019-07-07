Sad about 'The Big Bang Theory' ending: 'Young Sheldon' star Iain Armitage

Child actor Iain Armitage may not have watched "The Big Bang Theory", but he is sad with the show ending its 12-year-long run this year.

On "Young Sheldon", the actor plays the younger version of the popular "The Big Bang Theory" character Sheldon Cooper, essayed by Jim Parsons in the original.

The 10-year-old said he has not watched "Big Bang" as it is "not really appropriate" for him.

"Unfortunately, I did not really watch it but I did see a couple of clips to help prepare. I feel glad that people love our show and will continue to watch our show, now that 'The Big Bang' has ended. But I am very sad about 'Big Bang' ending," Iain said in a Skype interview from Sydney, Australia.

A Virginia resident, Iain said he is enjoying the popularity the show has brought him.

Asked in what ways the show has been a game changer for him, the actor said, "I do spend a lot of time in California now, about eight months of the year and I do only three hours of school now since I am on set all day. But it has been super fun. I love it, and I really enjoy it."



Iain, who is currently one of the most recognised child actors on TV with "Young



Sheldon" and "Big Little Lies", said he appreciates all the love coming his way.

"I love being part of something that people love this much, and it makes me feel very good."



The actor had to memorise a three-page-long monologue for the audition of "Young Sheldon", a spin-off prequel to "Big Bang", and begins with Sheldon at the age of nine, living with his family and going to high school in East Texas.

Iain said he took tips from Parsons' grown-up Sheldon to play the part.

"He kind of showed me how to get into the voice of Sheldon. He really helped me with that. He gave me tips."



The newest third season of "Young Sheldon" will air in India on Comedy Central.

