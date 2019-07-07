Body of 43-yr-old central govt employee found with multiple stab wounds in Delhi's Jaitpur

The body of an auditor employed with the central government has been found with multiple stab wounds in southeast Delhi's Jaitpur area, police said Sunday.

The deceased, Anand Singh (43), a resident of Meethapur, was posted in the Receipt and Dispatch section of the Directorate General of Audit Central Expenditure, they said.

Police suspect that Singh was killed by unidentified assailants on the intervening of Friday and Saturday.

Officials said Singh's brother found his body and reported it around 5 am on Saturday. He also told police that Singh had returned home late from work after meeting his colleague.

On reaching the spot, the victim was found with stab injuries on his back, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead, the officer said.

A case has been registered and efforts are being made to nab the accused, he added.

Singh, who belongs to Uttarakhand, lived with his wife and three children -- a 17-year-old daughter and two sons, aged 16 and 14. His younger brother also stayed with them, police said.

