Water Dispute Bill against the interests of Punjab, will oppose: SAD

BJP ally announced that it would oppose the Inter-State Water Dispute Bill in the Rajya Sabha as it, in its current form, is against the interests of Punjab.

The decision to oppose the Bill, which is listed for consideration in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, was taken in an emergency meeting of the party Core Committee called by its president Sukhbir Singh Badal, the party said in a statement.

“It was unanimously decided that the Bill is against the interests of the people of Punjab. The party shall apprise the Prime Minister and the Union Jal Shakti Minister on Monday, and will urge them not to press this Bill in the Rajya Sabha,” the statement read.

“SAD will not allow a single drop of water to any other state, as there is no surplus water with the state of Punjab,” Badal said.

The Bill has been passed by the Lok Sabha, and seeks to amend the Inter-State River Water Disputes Act, 1956.