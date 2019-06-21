Sonowal inaugurates Ambubachi Mela

Devotees from around the world receive Maa Kamakhya's blessings during the annual Ambubcahi congregation, Sarbananda said Friday.

"The power of Maa Kamakhya's blessings enables them to contribute meaningfully to sustain an environment of peace and harmony in the world," said while inaugurating Ambubachi here.

He said all efforts were taken to sustain the success of last three years in organising the on a grand scale.

Urging the people of Guwahati to play the role of hosts to make the Ambubachi a grand success, the chief minister said it was every citizen's moral obligation to make the visitors feel welcome in the state and enable them to take back good memories of with them.

of State (Independent) for Tourism and Culture Prahlad Singh Patel said he was fortunate to get the opportunity to attend Ambubachi Mela as the first programme after assuming office.

He stressed on the need to explore more prospects for developing tourism in the state taking advantage of its vast natural resources.

During the annual Ambubcahi MELA for the Tantric fertility festival from June 22-25, atop Nilachal hill here will remain closed for worship goddess Kamakhya is believed to be menstruating.

Likening the earth to Devi Kamakhya, no agricultural activity is undertaken during the period.

Over 25 lakh devotees from within and outside the country are expected during the five-day religious congregation, official sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)