3 of family killed as car overturns in Rajasthan

Three members of family died and five others sustained injuries when their car overturned in district on Friday, police said.

The accident occurred in Sankda Police Station area, the police said, adding that the lost control of the vehicle trying to evade a cow.

Hukam Singh (60), his wife (55) and their son (40) died in the crash. The family was going to from Mulana village, police said.

Five others were injured of which two are in a critical condition, they said.

