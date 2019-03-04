JUST IN
Saif Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Ali Fazal team up for horror comedy 'Bhoot Police'

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Saif Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Ali Fazal are set to star in a horror comedy titled "Bhoot Police".

Presented by Fox Star Studios, the film will be directed by "Phobia" helmer Pavan Kripalani.

The studio shared the news on Twitter on Monday.

"Bhoots beware! #PavanKirpalani #SaifAliKhan @fattysanashaikh @alifazal9 are teaming up for #BhootPolice - a horror comedy in 3D!

"Shoot commences in August, 2019. Presented by Fox Star Studios," read the tweet on Fox Star Hindi official account.

First Published: Mon, March 04 2019. 15:50 IST

