Saif Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Ali Fazal team up for horror comedy 'Bhoot Police'

Saif Ali Khan, and are set to star in a horror comedy titled "Bhoot Police".

Presented by Fox Star Studios, the film will be directed by "Phobia" helmer Pavan Kripalani.

The studio shared the on on Monday.

"Bhoots beware! #PavanKirpalani #SaifAliKhan @fattysanashaikh @alifazal9 are teaming up for #BhootPolice - a horror comedy in 3D!



"Shoot commences in August, 2019. Presented by Fox Star Studios," read the tweet on Fox Star Hindi official account.

