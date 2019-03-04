EuroKids Wins Prestigious Award for Innovative Curriculum

/ -- EuroKids International, one of India's early-childhood companies, was conferred the prestigious 'Best Innovative Curriculum' award for 'EUNOIA' at the 9th Indian Awards 2019.

The award was given to EuroKids in recognition of excellence in the sector at a ceremony held in on February 12, 2019.

- a new mindful curriculum for pre-schoolers - strikes the right balance between conventional and digital learning. It comprises the three major pillars of mindful learning, spaced learning and blended learning that form the basis of learning in a child's early years and help build a strong foundation for the future.

EuroKids was also, recently, included among the 'Top 100 Franchises' in by Franchise India, the most comprehensive and widely referenced guide for all franchises. EuroKids was handpicked in the 'Established' category based on several factors including growth and innovation as well as financial strength and stability.

EuroKids said, "We are both proud and delighted to receive this coveted award for our new age curriculum - - which is designed to help young children exercise mindful practices, such as Attention, Resilience and Kindness, to reach the heights of academic excellence. forms the bedrock of learning in the early years and prepares children to imbibe the necessary skills and abilities in the digital era. The curriculum is a part of our 'Child-First' ideology and it encourages children to experiment and explore in an interactive and fun-based learning environment. The award is a great testimony to the quality of education that we strive to provide at EuroKids."



About EuroKids Pre-SchoolStarted with an aim to build a trusted Indian pre-school brand that recognises the care and warmth needed to nurture young minds, EuroKids Pre-Schools 'Child First' ideology ensures that growth and engagement needs of a child are met in a home-like environment. Child safety focus and ensuring active engagement with parents during these crucial developmental years of the child is what makes EuroKids, a child's Second Home. Using franchising as a preferred medium of distribution for Pre-Schools segment, EuroKids has ensured its presence in over 350 cities with 1000+ pre-schools and has secured over 25 awards on its journey to making learning fun. To know more:

