Better road connectivity will help farmers: UP chief secy

Wednesday said the state will soon have an advanced and to help farmers sell their produce in remote areas and avail better prices.

"The state is going to have a highly advanced and The construction of the will make transport and travel to and much easier and cheaper," said.

He said the will be developed in an area thrice the size of the Airport so as to give farmers better air facility.

Speaking to the media after inaugurating an international export promotion programme -- Reverse Buyers Sell Meet for mango, its products and other fruits -- the UP said to compete at the international level the farmers would have to improve the quality of their produce.

"The is keen to uplift the conditions of the farmers through the implementation of various beneficiary schemes," he said.

said optical cables are to be installed at every village panchayat so as to facilitate connection of the farmers with the international market and also to update them with relevant information.

He said such international buyer-seller meets should be organised in all four zones of the state -- Purvanchal, Madhyanchal, Pacshimanchal and Dakshinanchal.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)