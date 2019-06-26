Security forces arrest militant

Security forces arrested a militant from Langthel Kangjeibung area in Manipur's district on Wednesday, a said.

of Police, S Ibomcha said a combined team of police and Assam Rifles arrested an active member of the proscribed militant outfit Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) from the district.

The security forces on Monday had arrested an active cadre of banned militant outfit Kangleipak (KCP) - Maoist group from Pungdongbam area in district, a press release issued by PRO police said Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)