Sand mining: Computer Baba keeps vigil near Narmada river

Press Trust of India  |  Bhopal 

Chairman of a Madhya Pradesh river trust and self-styled godman, Computer Baba, and some seers are maintaining a "vigil" close to the Narmada river banks in Sehore district to prevent illegal mining of sand.

Baba, who heads 'Ma Narmada, Ma Kshipra and Ma Mandaknini Rivers Trust', said he went to Nasrullaganj on Saturday night on receiving a complaint.

"It is my duty to protect the holy Narmada river," he told PTI.

The erstwhile BJP government had bestowed the minister of state status on Baba alias Namdev Tyagi, and also appointed him on a panel to clean the Narmada river.

First Published: Sun, November 24 2019. 17:05 IST

