Sand mining: NGT raps Baghpat DM for refusing to receive uncertified order, slaps fine of Rs 10k

The National Green has rapped the District for refusing to receive an uncertified copy of its order and slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 on him for "slackness" in stopping sand in the area.

The DM tendered an apology to the green panel, which said the tribunal's order are uploaded on the internet to immediately bring it to the knowledge of the concerned. The compliance of the order, in letter and spirit, is the duty of and he should not ignore the information given by the party or advocate, it said.

The said that in case the wishes to verify he can immediately contact the government or any other person, for his satisfaction, but, he does not have the liberty of refusing receipt of the order, on the pretext of not being a certified copy.

"In contemporary times and days of digital world the very purpose of uploading the order on the internet, is to immediately bring it to the knowledge of the officer/party concern and also to facilitate them to download the said order.

"All these things are not required to be explained to a like a District or of Police," a bench, headed by Justice Raghuvendra S Rathore, said.

The had on June 14, 2018 ordered the District and the District Officer to ensure that no is done and directed them to keep a regular watch around the mining site.

A copy of the said order was directed to be sent to the of Police, through e-mail.

On the next day, the for the applicant in the case had submitted that that the order is not being received by the on the grounds that a certified copy should be furnished after which the tribunal had directed that a certified copy be supplied to the for the applicant and also sent the same through e-mail.

When the bench enquired with him, the DM had repeated his earlier version with regard to the order but later he tendered an apology for the mistake.

The tribunal said, "After having considered the aforesaid facts and circumstances and also the reports on record, it leaves no room of doubt that despite of interim order having been passed on June 14, 2018 the mining operation were continuing. This has resulted because of slackness on the part of the of the District "



The NGT said the was expected to immediately comply with the order of the court and in case he had anything in mind in that regard, he ought to have immediately contacted the government and through him approached the tribunal.

"As the has tendered an apology, which prima facie establishes that he had committed a mistake, we deem it proper to impose a cost of Rs 10,000 which he has to deposit with State Board within a period of one week and submit the receipt in the office of the tribunal," the bench said.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Praveen and others against the illegal being carried out by private parties in Baghpat district in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)