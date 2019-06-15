Sanjay scores brace in India's 4-2 win over Austria

converted two penalty corners to lead junior men's team to a comfortable 4-2 win over in a classification game at the 8-Nations U-21 Invitational today.

Being aggressive consistently paid dividends at the end of the first quarter as won their first PC of the game. converted from the ensuing drag-flick to give the lead.

scored his second goal of the game off another PC in the 23rd minute, as India put some distance between themselves and their opponents.

The teams went into halftime with India leading 2-0.

came out reinvigorated in the third quarter. scored their first goal in the 34th minute, cutting India's lead to one. Within the minute though, the cushion was restored, scoring to make it 3-1.

The quarter was a topsy turvy affair, the momentum shifting both ways with regularity.

In almost a replay of the previous quarter, again came out of the blocks quicker, and in the 49th minute, scored.

Again India responded when required with Prabhjot Singh scoring in the 51st minute, to restore the two goal lead.

India play in the 5-6 classification encounter Sunday.

