India colts team named for 8-Nation U-21 tourney in Spain

on Tuesday named the 18-member Indian junior men's team for the 8-Nation Under-21 Tournament in Spain, commencing on June 10.

The teams which will vie for top honours include the Netherlands, Belgium, Great Britain, Austria, Australia, New Zealand, hosts and

The Indian junior men's team will be captained by Mandeep Mor, while will be his deputy.

The goalkeepers named for this tournament are and Defenders will be Mor, Pratap Lakra, Sanjay, Akashdeep Singh Junior, Beck and Parampreet Singh.

Midfielders include Yashdeep Siwach, Vishnu Kant Singh, Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem, Maninder Singh, while the forwardline will feature Amandeep Singh, Rahul Kumar Rajbhar, Shivam Anand, Sudeep Chirmako.

Speaking about the team selection, David John, Director, said, "Some of the players have had good international exposure and I am hopeful that the 8 Nations U-21 Tournament will further their experience of playing quality teams at high intensity.

"This will be quite a challenging tournament given the teams participating in it and I believe the tournament will give us an understanding of where we stand in terms of our preparations for the Junior in 2021."



Team:



Goalkeepers: and

Defenders: (captain), Pratap Lakra, Sanjay, Akashdeep Singh Junior, (vice-captain), Parampreet Singh.

Midfielders: Yashdeep Siwach, Vishnu Kant Singh, Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem, Maninder Singh,

Forwards: Amandeep Singh, Rahul Kumar Rajbhar, Shivam Anand, Sudeep Chirmako, Prabhjot Singh.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)