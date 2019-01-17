Sardesai bats for Sequeira statue

Goa Town and Country Planning minister Vijai Sardesai Wednesday said if those opposing the installation of a statue of Dr Jack Sequeira in the Assembly complex were not taught a lesson, then "we would be called political eunuchs".
He was speaking after unveiling a bust of Dr Sequeira on the occasion of the Opinion Poll Day.
The day commemorates a 1967 referendum in which the people of Goa opted against a proposal that it should merge with neighbouring Maharashtra.
Sequeira spearheaded a movement to stop Goa from merging with Maharashtra.
The BJP in the past had opposed the demand to put up his statue in the Assembly complex.
Sardesai said the installation was only a matter of time.
"Let us stay united and we will achieve it," said the minister who heads BJP's ally Goa Forward Party.
"Anyone who says that Jack Sequeira should not be given recognition should be defeated in the next election....What would we be termed as? We would be 'political hijra' (eunuch) if we can not do this," he said.
Later, speaking to reporters, the minister said by eunuch, he meant "politically impotent".
The history of the Opinion Poll would be part of the school curriculum from the coming academic year, he said.
In a jibe at the opposition Congress, Sardesai pointed out that Congress's Goa unit president Girish Chodankar in his tweet about the Opinion Poll Day got the year wrong.
Chodankar said it was 1966, when it was actually held in 1967, Sardesai said.
The Congress has "Maharashtrawadi hangover" as leaders from the pro-Maharashtra MGP took control of that party, he allleged.
