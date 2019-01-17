Sardesai bats for Sequeira statue

Town and Country Planning Wednesday said if those opposing the installation of a statue of Dr in the Assembly complex were not taught a lesson, then "we would be called political eunuchs".

He was speaking after unveiling a bust of Dr Sequeira on the occasion of the Opinion Poll Day.

The day commemorates a 1967 referendum in which the people of opted against a proposal that it should merge with neighbouring

Sequeira spearheaded a movement to stop from merging with

The BJP in the past had opposed the demand to put up his statue in the

said the installation was only a matter of time.

"Let us stay united and we will achieve it," said the who heads BJP's ally

"Anyone who says that should not be given recognition should be defeated in the next election....What would we be termed as? We would be 'political hijra' (eunuch) if we can not do this," he said.

Later, speaking to reporters, the said by eunuch, he meant "politically impotent".

The history of the Opinion Poll would be part of the school curriculum from the coming academic year, he said.

In a jibe at the opposition Congress, pointed out that Congress's Goa unit Girish Chodankar in his tweet about the Opinion Poll Day got the year wrong.

Chodankar said it was 1966, when it was actually held in 1967, Sardesai said.

The has "Maharashtrawadi hangover" as leaders from the pro- MGP took control of that party, he allleged.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)