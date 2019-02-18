Saudi agrees to free over 2,000 Pak prisoners: Pak minister

Visiting Saudi has ordered the immediate release of over 2,000 Pakistani prisoners in the Kingdom's jails, Pakistan's said on Monday.

at a ceremony held to welcome the Saudi at PM House on Sunday night had made a "special request" to him on the Pakistani prisoners.

"There are some 3,000 [Pakistani] prisoners there and we just would like you to bear in mind that they are poor people who have left their families behind," Khan said.

Salman, who was here on a visit, responded by assuring Khan to consider him Pakistan's to

"We cannot say no to ... whatever we can do, we will deliver that," said the crown prince, who has been bestowed Pakistan's highest civil award Nishan-e- for his "outstanding support for reinvigorating Pak-Saudi bilateral relationship".

Chaudhry in a tweet said: "As a sequel to of Pakistan's request, His Royal Highness the of KSA has ordered the immediate release of 2,107 Pakistani prisoners from Saudi Jails."



also noted that the crown prince had "graciously agreed" to free the Pakistani prisoners "with immediate effect".

"Cases of the remaining will be reviewed," he announced.

The Saudi crown prince had arrived in on Sunday on a two-day visit. He will also visit and

