Saudi Arabia committed to Aramco IPO: crown prince

remains committed to selling shares in national conglomerate through an initial public offering but only at the right time, Crown has said.

"We are committed to the IPO of based on appropriate conditions and at the right time," Mohammed told the pan-Arab daily in an interview published on Sunday.

He reiterated his earlier expectations that the IPO of "will take place in (late) 2020 or the start of 2021," almost two years later than expected.

plans to sell up to five per cent of the world's largest firm and hopes to raise up to USD 100 billion.

Mohammed said it was still premature to announce where the IPO will be held, adding that many requirements for the sale to go through had been successfully completed.

has taken a number of key procedures in preparation for the IPO including issuing a law for hydrocarbons tax, appointing a new board for Aramco and allowing an independent auditing of the kingdom's reserves, the said.

Aramco has also opened its accounts books for the first time to international ratings agencies, declared the size of its profits and transformed into a public shareholding company, he said.

The IPO -- expected to be the world's largest stock sale -- forms the cornerstone of a reform programme envisaged by Prince Mohammed to wean the Saudi economy off its reliance on

