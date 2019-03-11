TDP asks EC to take action against YSRCP, alleges misuse of Form-7

The on Monday demanded that the take action against the opposition (YSRCP) for allegedly misusing 'Form 7' in to "seek deletion of 9.27 lakh genuine voters" from the electoral rolls in the state.

A representation in this regard was made to (CEC) by TDP leaders and state ministers and Nakka Anand Babu, K Rammohan Rao and K Ravindra Kumar.

Form 7 is an application for objecting inclusion or seeking deletion of name in electoral roll. The party alleged that applications of Form-7 have been taken by a few individuals in bulk through "impersonation, forgery and by giving false particulars to the authorities" and these could be misused. The TDP requested the CEC to conduct a detailed inquiry into the issue.

"We have requested the CEC to act on the misuse of Form 7 and take action against YSRCP which has sought deleting of eligible voters from the electoral rolls," for Information and Rural Housing told reporters after the meeting with the CEC.

"It appears that some of these applications were submitted online outside the state of Andhra Pradesh," he said and alleged that YSRCP is "conspiring" against TDP with the support of and the BJP.

This comes days after Jagan Reddy-led YSRCP lodged a complaint with claiming large-scale irregularities in Andhra Pradesh voters' list and gross misuse of by the

Srinivasulu on Monday alleged that the TRS was behind "en masse deletion of names of voters" from the electoral rolls just before the election notification leading to their success in the recently concluded Telangana assembly elections.

In addition, Srinivasulu said the the party has requested the to instruct the not to interfere in the affairs of Andhra Pradesh and also take steps to prevent YSRCP from using its to publish and broadcast false and programmes against the TDP.

The ruling TDP and the main opposition YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh are engaged in a war of words in the backdrop of a case filed in over alleged theft of sensitive government data, including the electoral rolls, through a private IT firm.

The IT firm is engaged in providing various to the TDP, including creation of a mobile application SevaMitra.

Both assembly and Lok Sabha polls will be held on April 11 in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)