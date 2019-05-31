Saudi King Salman urges international effort to thwart Iran

Saudi Arabia's Salman opened an emergency summit of Arab leaders in Islam's holiest city of on Friday with a call for the international community to use all means to confront Iran, but he also said the kingdom remains committed to peace.

Salman delivered his remarks at Arab summits in that were hastily convened after a spike in tensions between and its rival

Tensions have also spiked between and in recent weeks, with the US sending an and bombers to the The Trump administration's taken a hard line with Iran, first withdrawing from Tehran's nuclear deal with world powers last year, then imposing punishing economic sanctions on the country.

Saudi Arabia's effort to draw regional leaders to reflects the kingdom's desire to project a unified Muslim and Arab position on

Still, there were visible signs of tension and disagreement among the Arab officials gathered at the meetings, which began just before midnight on Thursday and ran into the early hours of Friday due to Ramadan, which practices include day-long fasts and extended evening prayers.

did not send its amid a cooling of ties with Saudi Arabia, while sent its rather than its ruling amid a diplomatic standoff with Arab neighbours. Iraq, which lies on the fault line between Shiite and the mostly Sunni Arab world, rejected the Arab League's final statement after the summit and was not a signatory to it.

All, however, condemned the alleged sabotage of four off the coast of the and a drone attack on a key Saudi earlier this month.

accuses Iran of arming Yemeni rebels behind the pipeline attack. Iran denies being involved in the incidents.

In his opening remarks, King Salman called on the international community to thwart Iran's behaviours and for "using all means to stop the Iranian regime from interfering in the internal affairs of other countries, harbouring global and regional terrorist entities and threatening international waterways."



He added that is keen to protect the region from the scourge of war and that its "hand remains extended for peace." Iraq, meanwhile, struck a sharply different tone. said in his remarks that Iran is a Muslim country and neighbour.

"We do not hope for its security to be targeted since we are sharing 1,400 kilometers (870 miles) of border and a number of relations," he told the gathering of heads of state.

"Honestly, the security and stability of a neighbouring Islamic country is in the interest of Muslim and Arab states," he added.

Another summit in Mecca is expected on Friday, focusing largely on Palestinian statehood and independence. It will bring together leaders from the 57-nation Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, which is headquartered in Saudi Arabia.

With a captive audience that included King Salman, Palestinian used his speech in Mecca to slam the Trump administration's deal aimed at dealing with the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

"I would like to reconfirm our absolute rejection of the American attempts to bring down international law and international legitimacy under what is called the 'Deal of the Century'," he said, adding that it attempts to replace "land for peace" with "land for prosperity".

Glimpses of the plan hint it will focus heavily on so-called economic peace while sidelining or ignoring the longstanding Palestinian goal of independence. The two-state solution continues to enjoy the broad support of the international community.

Donald Trump's and seeks to rally states to back economic initiatives for Palestinians as part of the plan next month in

There are diverging policy differences among once clubby states toward Iran, as well. Oman, for example, has relations with both Saudi Arabia and Iran and acts as a facilitator of talks.

The diplomatic standoff between and Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and has pushed the tiny nation closer to Iran.

Qatar's Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser attended the Mecca summits, marking the highest-level visit to Saudi Arabia by a Qatari since the 2017 rift erupted.

shook hands with his host, King Salman, but there was no eye contact with Abu Dhabi and no visible pleasantries with Bahrain's King

Saudi very quickly shook the Qatari royal's hand, but they did not appear to exchange words.

has tried unsuccessfully to mediate an end to the diplomatic standoff between its allies. State Department said Thursday the US welcomes Saudi efforts to discuss Iranian threats in the region.

"Gulf unity is essential in confronting Iran, to confronting their influence, to countering terrorism writ large, and, of course, to ensuring a prosperous future for the Gulf," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)