List of portfolios given to Ministers of State

Following is the list of portfolios allocated to Ministers of State.
Ministers of State
1. Faggan Singh Kulaste: Minister of State in the Ministry of Steel.
2. Ashwini Kumar Choubey: Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family
Welfare.
3. Arjun Ram Meghwal: Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs;
and Minister of State in the Ministry of Heavy Industries
and Public Enterprises.
4. General (Retd) V K Singh: Minister of State in the Ministry of Road Transport
and Highways.
5. Krishan Pal: Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and
Empowerment.
6. Danve Raosaheb Dadarao: Minister of State in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs,
Food and Public Distribution.
7. G Kishan Reddy: Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs.
8. Purshottam Rupala: Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers
Welfare.
9. Ramdas Athawale: Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and
Empowerment.
10. Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti :Minister of State in the Ministry of Rural Development.
11. Babul Supriyo: Minister of State in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and
Climate Change.
12. Sanjeev Kumar Balyan: Minister of State in the Ministry of Animal Husbandry,
Dairying and Fisheries.
13. Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao: Minister of State in the Ministry of Human Resource
Development; Minister of State in the Ministry of
Communications; and Minister of State in the Ministry
of Electronics and Information Technology.
14. Anurag Singh Thakur: Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.
15. Angadi Suresh Channabasappa: Minister of State in the Ministry of Railways.
16. Nityanand Rai: Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs.
17. Rattan Lal Kataria: Minister of State in the Ministry of Jal Shakti; and Minister
of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.
18. V Muraleedharan: Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.
19. Renuka Singh Saruta: Minister of State in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs.
20. Som Parkash: Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.
21. Rameswar Teli: Minister of State in the Ministry of Food Processing Industries.
22. Pratap Chandra Sarangi: Minister of State in the Ministry of Micro, Small and
Medium Enterprises; and Minister of State in the
Ministry of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and
Fisheries.
23. Kailash Choudhary: Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers
Welfare.
24. Debasree Chaudhuri: Minister of State in the Ministry of Women and
Child Development.
