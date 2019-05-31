JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Hospital shortages a death sentence for Venezuelan children

Iran accuses Saudi Arabia of 'sowing division'
Business Standard

List of portfolios given to Ministers of State

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Following is the list of portfolios allocated to Ministers of State.

Ministers of State

1. Faggan Singh Kulaste: Minister of State in the Ministry of Steel.

2. Ashwini Kumar Choubey: Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family


Welfare.

3. Arjun Ram Meghwal: Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs;

and Minister of State in the Ministry of Heavy Industries

and Public Enterprises.

4. General (Retd) V K Singh: Minister of State in the Ministry of Road Transport

and Highways.

5. Krishan Pal: Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and

Empowerment.

6. Danve Raosaheb Dadarao: Minister of State in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs,

Food and Public Distribution.

7. G Kishan Reddy: Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs.

8. Purshottam Rupala: Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers

Welfare.

9. Ramdas Athawale: Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and

Empowerment.

10. Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti :Minister of State in the Ministry of Rural Development.

11. Babul Supriyo: Minister of State in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and

Climate Change.

12. Sanjeev Kumar Balyan: Minister of State in the Ministry of Animal Husbandry,

Dairying and Fisheries.

13. Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao: Minister of State in the Ministry of Human Resource

Development; Minister of State in the Ministry of

Communications; and Minister of State in the Ministry

of Electronics and Information Technology.

14. Anurag Singh Thakur: Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

15. Angadi Suresh Channabasappa: Minister of State in the Ministry of Railways.

16. Nityanand Rai: Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs.

17. Rattan Lal Kataria: Minister of State in the Ministry of Jal Shakti; and Minister

of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

18. V Muraleedharan: Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs; and

Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.

19. Renuka Singh Saruta: Minister of State in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

20. Som Parkash: Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

21. Rameswar Teli: Minister of State in the Ministry of Food Processing Industries.

22. Pratap Chandra Sarangi: Minister of State in the Ministry of Micro, Small and

Medium Enterprises; and Minister of State in the

Ministry of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and

Fisheries.

23. Kailash Choudhary: Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers

Welfare.

24. Debasree Chaudhuri: Minister of State in the Ministry of Women and

Child Development.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, May 31 2019. 13:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU