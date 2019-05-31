Iran accuses Saudi Arabia of 'sowing division'

accused of "sowing division" in the region to Israel's advantage, after the kingdom hosted summits of Gulf and Arab leaders to rally support against the Islamic republic.

has "continued to sow division between Islamic countries and in the region, which is the wish of the Zionist regime," said.

"We see the attempts by to rally neighbouring and Arab countries against as the continuation of futile attempts by and the Zionist regime," he added.

Mousavi expressed disappointment that Riyadh intended to level the same "baseless allegations" against at a summit of the early on Saturday, "exploiting" its role as host.

Saudi Arabia's on Friday ratcheted up the rhetoric against arch-rival Iran, calling on Arab states to confront its "criminal" actions after attacks on sparked fears of a regional conflagration.

The king's remarks came at the start of two back-to-back emergency summits in in the early hours, which drew near-unanimous support for the Sunni kingdom from Gulf and Arab states -- with the notable exception of

The summits came after hawkish US said on Wednesday that was "almost certainly" behind May 12 attacks on four ships, two of them Saudi oil tankers, off the

dismissed the accusation as "laughable" and accused Bolton of pursuing "evil desires for chaos in the region.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)