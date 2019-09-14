Explosion, fire at Aramco facility, no cause given: Saudi TV report

-
ALSO READ
Aramco to buy Shell's stake in Saudi refining JV for $631 million
Restrictions, reforms: How Saudi Arabia's treatment of women has evolved
Street expects RIL stock rerating after $15-billion Saudi Aramco deal
Saudi Aramco defends hold on coveted Indian oil market with Reliance tie-up
Saudi allows women to get passports, go abroad without male guardian's nod
-
A Saudi-owned satellite news channel is reporting an explosion and fire at a Saudi Aramco facility in the kingdom's east, without offering a cause for the blaze.
The Dubai-based broadcaster Al-Arabiya reported the fire early Saturday morning in Buqyaq, which is near Dammam in the kingdom's Eastern Province. The channel did not elaborate.
Online videos showed a massive blaze on the horizon, with the apparent sound of gunfire in the background.
State media in Saudi Arabia did not immediately report on the incident. Requests for comment to Aramco and officials in the kingdom were not immediately acknowledged.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU