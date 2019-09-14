JUST IN
Explosion, fire at Aramco facility, no cause given: Saudi TV report

Online videos showed a massive blaze on the horizon, with the apparent sound of gunfire in the background

AP/PTI  |  Dubai 

Aramco
Image: iSTOCK

A Saudi-owned satellite news channel is reporting an explosion and fire at a Saudi Aramco facility in the kingdom's east, without offering a cause for the blaze.

The Dubai-based broadcaster Al-Arabiya reported the fire early Saturday morning in Buqyaq, which is near Dammam in the kingdom's Eastern Province. The channel did not elaborate.

Online videos showed a massive blaze on the horizon, with the apparent sound of gunfire in the background.

State media in Saudi Arabia did not immediately report on the incident. Requests for comment to Aramco and officials in the kingdom were not immediately acknowledged.
First Published: Sat, September 14 2019. 08:35 IST

